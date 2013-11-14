PORT LOUIS Nov 14 Mauritian luxury hotel group Sun Resorts reported that losses deepened in the in the first nine months of the year, hit by poor performance from one of its resorts.

The Indian Ocean island state's tourism sector, a key driver of the economy and an important source of foreign exchange, has suffered from a slower than expected recovery in its core European source markets after the euro zone debt crisis.

Sun Resorts posted a 405.5 million rupee ($13.3 million)pretax loss in the nine months to Sept. 30, against a loss of 289.88 million rupees in the same period last year.

Its loss per share widened to 3.61 rupees from 2.29 rupees. Shares were unchanged at 37.20 rupees after the results announcement on Thursday.

The company said that the loss posted by Ambre, its resort on the east coast of the island, was the main contributor to the wider group loss.

Sun Resorts said that bookings show that occupancy rates will improve in the fourth quarter, though room rates will remain under pressure from competition. ($1 = 30.5500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Goodman)