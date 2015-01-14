ZURICH Jan 14 Swiss mobile telecoms company Sunrise said on Wednesday it planned to list its shares on Switzerland's SIX exchange in the first half of 2015.

The company, which is owned by private equity firm CVC , said it expected primary gross proceeds of about 1.35 billion Swiss francs ($1.33 billion) to "substantially strengthen" its balance sheet and reduce its cost of debt.

Reuters reported in September that CVC was resuming the sale of the Swiss company, having previously shelved plans for a sale because earnings and cash flows were not as strong as expected.

($1 = 1.0182 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Perry)