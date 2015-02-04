ZURICH/FRANKFURT Feb 4 Books in the stock
market flotation of Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise will close on
Feb. 4 at 1630 GMT, earlier than previously expected, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
"Books will close to new orders at 1730 Swiss time today,"
one of the sources said.
On Tuesday, Reuters reported Sunrise, which is backed by
European private equity fund CVC, will likely sell its
shares at between 65 and 70 Swiss francs apiece in the stock
market listing.
A spokesman for Sunrise was not immediately available for
comment.
