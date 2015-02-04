(Adds that Sunrise declined to comment)
ZURICH/FRANKFURT Feb 4 Swiss telecoms firm
Sunrise will stop taking orders for its stock market debut at
1630 GMT on Wednesday, earlier than previously planned and
signalling healthy demand for its shares, two sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
"Books will close to new orders at 1730 Swiss time today,"
one of the sources said.
Sunrise is expected to sell shares at between 65 and 70
Swiss francs apiece.
A spokesman for Sunrise, which is backed by European private
equity fund CVC, declined to comment on the current
status of orders for the initial public offering.
(Reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber in Zurich and Arno
Schuetze in Frankfurt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by
Mark Potter)