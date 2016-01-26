ZURICH Jan 26 A Swiss court has ordered regulators to review the prices Swisscom charges rivals for "last mile" connections to customers, partially upholding a complaint by Sunrise Communications.

The Federal Administrative Court posted the verdict on its website on Tuesday, telling the Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) to review prices that Sunrise had argued were too high.

Swisscom had sought to have the 2014 complaint dismissed in its entirety.

