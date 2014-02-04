LOS ANGELES Feb 4 Solar financing company
Sunrun said on Tuesday that it has acquired a residential solar
installation company, gaining a foothold in a part of the
industry dominated by rival SolarCity Corp
The deal with privately held Mainstream Energy Corp includes
residential installer REC Solar, solar equipment distributor AEE
Solar and mounting systems business SnapNrack. Terms of the deal
were not disclosed.
The acquisition will enable Sunrun to broaden its customer
reach and help it lower the cost of solar systems, Sunrun Chief
Executive Lynn Jurich said in an interview.
The deal comes as SolarCity has been on an acquisition tear.
Since August, the Elon Musk-backed solar financing and
installation company has announced acquisitions of direct
marketing company Paramount Solar, mounting systems maker Zep
Solar and financial technology company Common Assets.
Sunrun, which is private, has grown rapidly since its 2007
start by offering homeowners the opportunity to put solar panels
on their rooftops with no upfront cost. Sunrun pays to install
the panels, and homeowners then pay Sunrun a monthly fixed rate
for the energy they consume.
The company has raised funds from the likes of U.S. Bancorp
, J.P. Morgan and others to finance its solar
systems.
Sunrun competitors SolarCity, Sungevity and others offer
their customers similar financing arrangements.
To put up the systems, Sunrun works with a national network
of solar installers, which Jurich said will not change with the
company's acquisition of Mainstream's REC Solar.
SolarCity, in contrast, performs its own installations.
"We would anticipate that we will perform a minority of the
installations ourselves," Jurich said.
Sunrun investors include Foundation Capital, Accel Partners,
Madrone Capital Partners and Sequoia Capital.