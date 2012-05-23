UPDATE 1-Viva Energy says repairing minor leak at Australian refinery
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
May 23 Solar power company Sunrun said it raised $60 million from a group of investors led by Madrone Capital Partners to help the start-up develop software needed to cut costs and simplify the installation process for customers.
The company uses a solar leasing business model that allows homeowners to install solar panels on their rooftops with no down payment. Instead, homeowners make monthly payments for the power they use.
Madrone Capital -- affiliated with the Walton family, which founded Wal-Mart Stores Inc -- was joined by existing Sunrun investors Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital and Foundation Capital.
Sunrun, which said it has more than 20,000 customers, has raised about $145 million in financing till date. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
* Hong Kong stocks at new five-month highs on renewed inflows
Feb 15 The governor of North Dakota ordered protesters on Wednesday to evacuate a demonstration camp near the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline in the latest move to clear the area that has served as a base for opposition to the multibillion dollar project.