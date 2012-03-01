(Refiles to delete previous, no change to text)
* Sunshine Oilsands shares close 3.1 pct below IPO price
* Investors wary on global economy, oilsands sector
* Company plans 200,000 bpd production in 10 years
* Sunshine enjoys Chinese support for funding
* Chinese oil companies spending big in Canada
By Elzio Barreto and Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, March 1 China-backed Canadian
oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd saw its shares fall
3.1 percent on their trading debut in Hong Kong on Thursday,
underscoring tepid demand for new listings after the company
raised about $580 million in an initial public offering.
The Calgary-based company, backed by Chinese state-owned
enterprises, including a unit of Bank of China Ltd
, saw its shares fall to HK$4.71, after pricing its IPO
at HK$4.86 per share, the bottom of an indicative range. The
benchmark Hang Seng index ended 1.35 percent lower on
Thursday.
"For oil companies we are a new sector," Sunshine Oilsands
president and CEO, John Zahary, said in an interview in Hong
Kong after the debut. "A Canadian oil company listing in Hong
Kong is a bit of new story."
The lacklustre debut of Hong Kong's biggest IPO since
December was attributed to lingering concerns about the global
economic outlook and lack of understanding among investors in
Asia about oilsands and the company's business outlook.
The company has been losing money since its establishment
because its major oilsands projects are not yet up and running.
It expects to move into the black in a few years, assuming
international oil prices stay high.
"We are quite close to generating positive cash flow from
the prospective that we now have production volume," Zahary
said.
PROFIT UNCERTAINTY
It is difficult for the company to make a precise profit
forecast because of variables such as future oil prices and the
price of natural gas, which is used as feedstock to produce oil
from oilsands. Variables in royalties are also a problem, he
added.
But company co-chairman Shen Songning said that Sunshine
Oilsands would likely generate $2 billion in netback -- income
after royalties, general and administration cost and operating
costs -- in 10 years when the company's daily production
capacity reaches 200,000 barrels.
"We should keep in mind that based on today's reserves we
think in 10 years we can build up about 200,000 barrels daily
production. That's at least $2 billion netback every year," he
said.
Oil prices need to stay at $50 per barrel or more for its
projects to be profitable, he said, far below the current price
of more than $107.
Sunshine, which estimated a loss of C$68.7 million ($69.75
million) for 2011, says it owns 1.14 million acres of oilsand
leases in the Athabasca region in Canada's Alberta province and
has already booked 419 million barrels of proven and probable
reserves of oilsands that contains sticky, tar-like oil.
TOUGH IPO MARKET
Sunshine Oilsands came to market with the biggest IPO in
Hong Kong since the $1.9 billion New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
dual listing in the city and Shanghai in
December. It was also one of the biggest offerings in the world
so far in 2012, as new listings from Europe, the United States
and Asia lag the mega offerings seen in 2011.
Ten companies have gone public in Hong Kong since the
beginning of the year, mostly small deals that raised a combined
HK$3.3 billion ($425.49 million), according to stock exchange
data.
The IPO pipeline in Hong Kong could reach nearly $8.4
billion in the first half of 2012, according to figures from
Thomson Reuters publication IFR, if demand for new issuance
improves.
Sunshine Oilsands said in a securities filing it received
orders worth one-quarter of the amount of shares set aside for
retail investors, underscoring the weak appetite for new issues
since the beginning of the year. Shares offered to investors
outside of Hong Kong were "slightly oversubscribed," the filing
added.
CHINESE SUPPORT
Commitments from three cornerstone investors, including
sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, covered
nearly 60 percent of the IPO, helping offset lack of demand from
retail investors.
China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group), parent of listed
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
and Washington-based asset manager, EIG Global Energy
Partners, pledged a combined $350 million in the offering.
"Certainly we are comforted to have Sinopec and CIC taking a
very significant amount of the offering," Zahary added. "I think
it is a good validation of what we are trying to do."
The company said it is talks with Bank of China for a $200
million credit facility and that the company would likely team
up with Sinopec Group to develop some of its projects.
Chinese state-run oil companies such as PetroChina
and CNOOC Ltd have been
stepping up acquisitions in unconventional gas deposits, as part
of the central government's new five-year plan to focus on the
development of domestic unconventional gas resources.
Canada, which boasts the world's third-largest crude oil
deposits behind Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, has been a focus of
Chinese investment.
Since 2005, Chinese oil companies have spent more than C$18
billion on Canadian oilsands properties, mostly buying minority
stakes in existing projects.
Sunshine Oilsands plans to use 64 percent of the IPO
proceeds to develop its West Ells project, with the rest of the
funds going to other smaller projects and on drilling.
BOC International, Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan
Stanley were joint global coordinators and joint sponsors
of the IPO.
($1 = 0.9850 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alison Lui, Elzio Barreto and Charlie Zhu;
Editing by Matt Driskill)