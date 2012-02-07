HONG KONG Feb 7 Three cornerstone investors pledged $350 million toward Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd's Hong Kong initial public offering, a source with direct knowledge of the IPO plan told Reuters on Tuesday.

The pledges account for nearly half of the up to $700 million deal, which would be the biggest IPO in the world so far this year.

Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp agreed to buy $150 million worth of shares in Sunshine Oilsands, which owns 1.14 million acres of oil sands leases in the Athabasca region in Canada's Alberta province.

State-owned China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group), parent of listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) made $150 million in commitments, while Washington-based asset manager EIG Global Energy Partners pledged $50 million, added the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)