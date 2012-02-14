TAIPEI/HONG KONG Feb 14 Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd has set a price range for a proposed Hong Kong initial public offering of up to $700 million, the biggest IPO so far this year in the Asian financial hub, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The company plans to sell 923.3 million shares in a range of HK$4.86-HK$5.08 each, putting the initial deal size at up to HK$4.7 billion ($606 million). The deal could raise up to $700 million including a greenshoe option to meet additional demand. ($1 = 7.754 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim and Elzio Barreto)