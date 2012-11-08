HONG KONG Nov 8 Shares of China-backed Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd were suspended on Thursday, the Hong Kong stock exchange said in a statement.

It provided no reason for the suspension.

Shares of the company last closed at HK$3.03, down 1.9 percent, in line with the broader Hong Kong market.

