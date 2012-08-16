* Company aims to attract more investors via Toronto listing

* Plans C$125 mln loan, $250 mln bond issue to meet capex needs (Adds details, context)

By Charlie Zhu

HONG KONG, Aug 16 China-backed Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd plans a secondary listing in Toronto by the end of this year, after raising about $580 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering in March, its chief executive said.

The listing is aimed at attracting more investors and increasing demand for the company's shares, President and Chief Executive John Zahary told reporters at a results briefing in Hong Kong on Thursday.

A secondary listing, or listing by introduction, does not result in fresh capital raising.

Sunshine Oilsands is also planning to raise C$375 million via loans and bonds later this year to meet capital expenditure needs, Zahary said.

The company plans to take a one-year syndicated loan of C$125 million in October and to issue C$250 million in five- or seven-year bonds by Christmas.

Sunshine Oilsands had previously planned a dual listing in Toronto and Hong Kong, but decided to list in Hong Kong first, where the listing rules allowed it to raise funds more quickly than in Canada by selling shares to cornerstone and other investors, Zahary said.

Such an IPO, while common in Hong Kong, would require a longer review process in Toronto, he said.

Sunshine Oilsands, which has a market value of more than $1.6 billion, sold a large chunk of its shares through the IPO to a number of Chinese institutional investors.

They include sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp , China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group), parent of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , China Life Insurance Co Ltd and a unit of Bank of China Ltd .

Some of the shares held by the investors would become available for trading next month as their six-month lock-up period lapses, Zahary said.

Sunshine Oilsands posted a loss of C$4.67 million for the second quarter of this year compared with a loss of C$8.48 million a year earlier.

The company has been losing money since its establishment because its major oilsands projects are not yet up and running. Sunshine has said it expects to move into the black in a few years, assuming international oil prices remain high.

Shares of Sunshine, which has booked 445 million barrels of proven and probable reserves of oilsands that contains sticky, tar-like oil, ended up 0.22 percent at HK$4.50 on Thursday, compared with the IPO price of HK$4.86. (Editing by Chris Lewis)