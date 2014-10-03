Oct 3 Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co is
running two separate auctions to sell SunSource Holdings Inc and
Henniges Automotive Holdings Inc, whose collective value exceeds
$1.2 billion including debt, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Littlejohn has hired Barclays Plc to explore a sale
of SunSource, an Addison, Illinois-based distributor of fluid
power and motion control components and systems for industrial
processes, people familiar with the matter said this week.
Littlejohn has also hired Morgan Stanley to run a
sale process for Henniges, an Auburn Hills, Michigan-based
supplier of sealing and anti-vibration systems for the
automotive market, the people added.
Both companies have annual earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization of around $70 million and could
each be valued at more than $600 million in a sale, including
debt, the people said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the talks are
confidential. Littlejohn, Barclays and Morgan Stanley declined
to comment, while SunSource and Henniges representatives did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Littlejohn acquired Henniges in 2010 from private equity
firm Wynnchurch Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount. One
year later, Littlejohn acquired SunSource from buyout firm CHS
Capital LLC, also for an undisclosed amount.
SunSource generated estimated sales in 2013 of more than
$450 million, while Henniges had revenue of $774 million that
same year, according to Moody's Investors Service Inc.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based Littlejohn said earlier this
year it had raised its fifth private equity fund, amassing $2
billion and exceeding both its fundraising target of $1.5
billion and its predecessor $1.34 billion fund, which was raised
in 2010.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York;
editing by Matthew Lewis)