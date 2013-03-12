March 12 Cash-strapped Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it would stop production at a solar panel making facility in Goodyear, Arizona on April 3, affecting 43 employees.

Higher production costs, U.S. import tariffs on China-made solar cells and global oversupply caused the facility's closure, Suntech said in a statement.

Suntech shares were little changed at $1.16 before the bell on Tuesday.