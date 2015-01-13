Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Suntech SA :
* Resolves to issue up to 900 series D bonds of the nominal value 1,000 zlotys ($276) each with the maturity date of Jan. 23, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6250 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order