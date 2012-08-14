BRIEF-Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics file new drug submission for iluvien in Canada
* Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics announce filing of new drug submission for iluvien in Canada
Aug 14 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it won court orders to freeze the worldwide assets of its partner GSF Capital and GSF owner Javier Romero and to have a court-appointed manager oversee those assets.
Suntech has previously said GSF may have defrauded it by not posting collateral for loans on solar projects in Italy.
* Payment Data Systems announces transaction processing results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Altria presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance