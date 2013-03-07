* GSF to sell its stake in fund to Suntech, its founder
* Suntech says to discharge orders freezing GSF assets
By Swetha Gopinath
March 7 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd
settled a dispute over a partner's claim that it held German
bonds as collateral for its investment in a solar development
fund, but analysts said a $541 million convertible bond due this
month remains a worry.
The partner, GSF Capital Pte Ltd, owned 10 percent in GSF
Sicar, a Luxembourg-based investment fund created to invest in
developing and operating solar projects with focus on Italy.
Suntech and its founder Zhengrong Shi hold the remaining
stake in the fund. The solar panel maker removed Zhengrong as
executive chairman on Monday, a move he termed "invalid."
GSF Capital would sell its stake in the fund for an
undisclosed amount to Suntech and Zhengrong, Suntech said in a
statement on Thursday.
China-based Suntech said in July that GSF Capital appeared
to have defrauded it by falsely claiming it had posted 560
million euros ($728 million) in German bonds as collateral for
solar power plants built by the fund in Italy.
The company said late last year it would reduce its 2010 net
income by between $60 million and $80 million due to the fraud.
Suntech also said it plans to file the restated consolidated
results in early 2013, but has not released quarterly results
since the second quarter of 2012.
"This would seem to clear the way to finally getting
results, but I'm not overly optimistic to hear something in the
immediate future," said Raymond James analyst Alex Morris.
Court orders obtained by Suntech freezing the worldwide
assets of GSF Capital and its founder Javier Romero would be
discharged, the company said.
The settlement, however, does not involve an admission of
liability on the part of GSF Capital or Romero.
DEBT DRAG
Suntech, which had debt of $2.2 billion at the end of March
2012, has been hurt by a steep fall in panel prices.
"The biggest concern is the overhang due to the convertible
bond which is due end of next week," said Thiemo Lang, a senior
portfolio manager at Sustainable Asset Management in Zurich.
"Not sure how this is going to play out."
The company has hired investment bank UBS to evaluate
alternatives for the notes.
Suntech's net debt-to-equity ratio of around 200 percent as
of March 2012 must have since increased sharply, analysts said.
"Suntech has been granted plenty of lifelines in the past,
but the end may finally be in sight," Raymond James said in a
note in February.
Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of
about $181 million, were up 2 percent at $1.20 on the New York
Stock Exchange. The shares peaked at $90 in 2008.