WUXI, China, Sept 28 Suntech Power Holdings , the world's biggest solar cell maker by capacity, expects at least half of the world's countries to achieve grid parity by 2015, Chief Executive and Chairman Shi Zhengrong said on Wednesday.

The head of the Chinese company told a news conference that China will be the largest solar market by 2015.

