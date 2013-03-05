LOS ANGELES, March 5 Suntech Power Holdings Co
Ltd founder Zhengrong Shi on Tuesday said his removal
from the solar panel maker's executive chairman post by the
board of directors a day earlier was "invalid and of no effect."
"I am fully committed to continuing to serve the company as
executive chairman to the best of my ability and to guide it
through these difficult times," Shi said in a statement.
On Monday, Suntech issued a statement naming Susan Wang as
chairman of the board. It said Shi would remain a director of
the company.
Suntech officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.