BRIEF-City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
* City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
May 23 Solar equipment maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd posted a first-quarter loss as shipments and selling prices declined.
Net loss attributable to holders of American Depositary Shares (ADS) was $133 million, or 74 cents per ADS, for the first quarter, compared with net income of $31.9 million, or 17 cents per ADS, a year ago.
The China-based company's revenue fell 53 percent to $409.5 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and run until March 30.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Tata Motors Ltd and Microsoft India on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration on the technology front to make driving a more personalised experiences for the customers, the companies said in a joint statement.