* Most projections were 1.5 GW to 1.6 GW

* Last year U.S. solar market was less than 900 GW

DALLAS Oct 17 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd STP.N expects U.S. solar installations to reach about 2 gigawatts this year, a senior executive said on Monday.

Most industry projections were for between 1.5 and 1.6 GW for the U.S. market for this year, compared with less than 900 GW last year.

Including Canada, this year's number could be 2.2 or 2.3 GW, Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Beebe said. That would be greater than the capacity of two large nuclear reactors.

At the same time, the German market in the second half of the year has been slower to pick up than the company had expected, Beebe said.

"Europe is going through a lot of macro issues in terms of finance support, and a lot of people are waiting for a lot of things," Beebe said in an interview. "Sometimes they are waiting to see how much lower can panel prices go ... other people are waiting to see when can financing stability sort of re-enters the world over there."

The erosion of subsidies in Germany and Italy, the world's two biggest markets, and rising production of the panels that turn sunlight into electricity has left the industry awash in a glut of equipment and driven panel prices down by some 35 percent this year.

That is good news for consumers and distributors who buy the solar modules, but has left manufacturers reeling as their profit margins shrink and their share prices plummet to multi-year lows. Suntech's stock, for instance has sunk 72 percent this year.

In the United States, Suntech is supplying modules for Sempra Energy's (SRE.N) 150 megawatt Mesquite Solar 1 project in Arizona. It has already delivered 140,000 panels to the site, or 15 percent of the total, Beebe said.

Suntech will recognize revenue from the Mesquite project over six quarters, Beebe said. (Reporting by Nichola Groom and Matt Daily in Dallas; Editing by Gary Hill)