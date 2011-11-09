* Sees Q3 revenues of $800 mln vs Wall St view $776 mln
* Sees large currency charge, to cut costs 20 pct
* Holding production growth steady
* Shares fall in premarket trading
Nov 9 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd STP.N
said on Wednesday that its third-quarter revenues would top
Wall Street forecasts but that its losses related to currency
volatility would be much bigger than expected.
The Wuxi, China-based company, whose shares have tumbled 65
percent so far this year, said it would move to cut operating
expenses by at least 20 percent next year as its struggles to
deal with a glut of supplies on the global market.
The solar industry has suffered due to a 40 percent drop in
the price of solar panels over the past several months that had
eroded profit margins and sent share prices tumbling.
Later on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce is
expected to announce whether to proceed with an investigation
into a complaint that Chinese solar manufacturers have been
dumping their products at below-market prices into the U.S.
market.
Suntech, whose annual production capacity reached 2.4
gigawatts of solar modules at the end of the second quarter,
said it would halt its capacity expansion next year and seek to
hike its working capital by the end of 2011.
The volatility in the U.S. dollar-euro exchange rate,
particularly in September, will force the company to incur a
significantly larger-than-expected foreign exchange losses,
Suntech said.
The company said it would incur up to $10 million in
severance costs in the second half of 2011, but it did not give
any details on job cuts.
China-based Suntech is the largest producer of photovoltaic
solar panels in the world by volume, but investors have been
wary about its future and its market value lags rivals such at
Trina Solar (TSL.N) and Yingli Green Energy (YGE.N).
The company said its third quarter revenues would exceed
$800 million, above the $776 million that analysts have
forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margins are expected to be about 13 percent, the high
end of the range it had forecast a quarter ago.
Shares of Suntech, which is scheduled to release its
third-quarter earnings Nov. 22, fell 7 percent in premarket
trading.
(Reporting by Matt Daily, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave
Zimmerman)