HONG KONG Nov 12 Creditors of the main unit of
Chinese solar panel maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd on
Tuesday voted in favour of a plan by Hong Kong-listed Shunfeng
Photovoltaic International Ltd to acquire the
subsidiary, bringing the closely watched $1.75 billion debt
restructuring closer to completion.
The creditors, including Chinese banks as well as domestic
and foreign suppliers, backed Shunfeng's plan to take over Wuxi
Suntech Power Co Ltd for 3 billion yuan ($493 million), a source
who attended the creditors' meeting in the eastern Chinese city
of Wuxi told Reuters.
The plan requires final approval from a local court in the
eastern city of Wuxi.
A spokesman for Suntech Power Holdings, parent of Wuxi
Suntech, could not provide immediate comment.