HONG KONG Oct 10 Hong Kong-listed Chinese solar panel maker Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd has been chosen as the preferred bidder for a stake in the bankrupt main unit of troubled rival Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, according to a notice issued by China's Wuxi government.

Shares of Shunfeng Photovoltaic surged more than 13 percent on Thursday morning, adding to a more than 20 percent gain on Wednesday after the company said it had submitted a bid. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)