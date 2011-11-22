(Follows alerts)
* Q3 $0.64 loss/ADS vs est $0.26 loss/ADS
* Cuts 2011 revenue & shipment forecast
* Sees FY11 rev $3-$3.1 bln
Nov 22 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd
posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by the
depreciation of euro, and the China-based company slashed its
revenue and shipment outlook for the full year.
Suntech, the largest producer of photovoltaic solar panels
in the world by volume, cut its revenue forecast to $3-$3.1
billion from $3.2-$3.4 billion.
It now expects to ship at least 2 gigawatt (GW) of solar
products, down from its previous estimate of 2.2 GW.
The solar industry has suffered due to a 40 percent drop in
the price of solar panels over the past several months that
eroded profit margins and sent share prices tumbling.
Foreign exchange loss was $56.3 million in the third
quarter, compared with a foreign exchange gain of $42.0 million
a year ago.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $809.8 million in the third
quarter, while total photovoltaic shipments rose by 36 percent.
Third-quarter net loss was $116.4 million, or 64 cents per
American Depository Share (ADS), compared with a profit of $33.1
million, or 18 cents per ADS in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to post
a loss of 26 cents per ADS, on revenue of $776.1 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Esha
Dey)