Nov 22 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by the depreciation of euro, and the China-based company slashed its revenue and shipment outlook for the full year.

Suntech, the largest producer of photovoltaic solar panels in the world by volume, cut its revenue forecast to $3-$3.1 billion from $3.2-$3.4 billion.

It now expects to ship at least 2 gigawatt (GW) of solar products, down from its previous estimate of 2.2 GW.

The solar industry has suffered due to a 40 percent drop in the price of solar panels over the past several months that eroded profit margins and sent share prices tumbling.

Foreign exchange loss was $56.3 million in the third quarter, compared with a foreign exchange gain of $42.0 million a year ago.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $809.8 million in the third quarter, while total photovoltaic shipments rose by 36 percent.

Third-quarter net loss was $116.4 million, or 64 cents per American Depository Share (ADS), compared with a profit of $33.1 million, or 18 cents per ADS in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to post a loss of 26 cents per ADS, on revenue of $776.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)