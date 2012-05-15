May 15 China-based Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd
said it agreed to supply up to 120 megawatts of solar
panels to European photovoltaic systems provider Krannich Solar
in 2012.
The two companies, which have been partners since 2007, will
provide modules to resellers and installers in Europe and
Australia, Suntech said.
Global demand for solar panels grew by about 40 percent last
year and the U.S. solar industry installed a record number of
panels in 2011, more than double that of 2010, according to a
report released by GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries
Association.
Shares of Suntech Power, which claims to be the world's
largest solar module maker, closed at $2.50 on Monday on The New
York Stock Exchange.
