Sept 17 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd,
the world's largest solar panel maker, said it temporarily shut
a portion of its solar cell production capacity in China, as it
grapples with weak selling prices and import duties in the
United States.
Suntech shares, which have fallen 61 percent this year
through Friday, rose 8 percent on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
A glut in supply has sent prices of solar panels crashing,
erasing profits across the industry.
A massive reduction in supply and also capacity is necessary
to balance supply and demand in the solar market, Raymond James
analyst Pavel Molchanov wrote in a note.
First Solar Inc earlier this year cut output of its
thin-film solar panels, while SunPower Corp shut down
some production at its Philippines plant. A number of other
players have been operating their plants at reduced rates.
Chinese solar companies have also been hit by anti-dumping
tariffs in the United States and they now face a similar action
from regulators in Europe, their largest market.
"In light of the preliminary U.S. anti-dumping tariff, the
European anti-dumping investigation, and oversupply of solar
modules, we have decided to right-size our production capacity
and continue to optimize our organization," CEO David King said.
Suntech's operational solar cell capacity will temporarily
be reduced to 1.8 gigawatts (GW) from about 2.4 GW.
The cut at the Wuxi facility is expected to affect about
1,500 employees in China. Most of these employees would be
offered positions at other production facilities but some would
face severance, Suntech said.
Suntech said it is on track to reduce recurring operating
costs by 20 percent in 2012.
The company last month estimated weak margins for the second
quarter and cut its full-year shipment outlook.
Another solar equipment manufacturer, China's LDK Solar Co
Ltd, reported on Monday a much bigger loss, downgraded
its sales forecasts and said it was in talks with potential
investors.