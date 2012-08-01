(Repeats from Wednesday with no changes to the text)

SINGAPORE Aug 1 Japanese food and beverage giant Suntory, the majority shareholder of Singapore-listed Cerebos Pacific, on Wednesday made an offer to buy out minority shareholders in a deal that values Cerebos over S$2 billion ($1.61 billion).

Suntory, which has about 82 percent of Cerebos, said it will pay S$6.60 in cash for shares in the Singapore food company that it does not already own. If accepted, the deal will cost the Japanese firm about S$365 million.

The offer price is 22.7 percent higher than Cerebos' last traded price of S$5.58 on July 30. The shares were suspended from trading on Monday.

Cerebos is best known for Brand's Essence of Chicken, a tonic that is sold in most of East Asia and is very popular in Thailand and Singapore. ($1 = 1.2443 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; editing by Rachel Armstrong)