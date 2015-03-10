TOKYO, March 10 Suntory Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it is seeking an injunction from the Tokyo District Court to halt production and sales of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's Dry Zero no-alcohol beer, accusing Asahi of patent infringement.

A representative for Asahi said Suntory's patent claim was invalid and the company intends to fight it. The court hearing begins Tuesday.

Japanese brewers are seeking growth in the zero-alcohol beer segment as the country's overall beer market shrinks. In 2014 Suntory's All-Free was the top-selling no-alcohol brew, followed by Dry Zero. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)