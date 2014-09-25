Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* Suntory Holdings says Suntory Liquors Ltd will be split into spirits business and beer business

* Suntory Holdings says Suntory Liquors to be placed under Beam Suntory Inc and the two firms' business will be integrated

* Suntory Holdings says to establish new company Suntory Beer Ltd effective Oct 1 Further company coverage: (Tokyo Newsroom)