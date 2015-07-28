UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, July 28 Suntory Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it is not true that it is considering listing its shares, following a Nikkei newspaper report that the beverages conglomerate is mulling an IPO as early as 2018 to pay down debt and raise growth capital.
The Nikkei said the Japanese company would decide as soon as this year whether to launch an initial public offering, which would likely value it around 3 trillion yen ($25 billion), and that it would consider listing in New York or Tokyo.
Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd, the Suntory group's soft-drink arm, went public in 2013. ($1 = 123.1500 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.