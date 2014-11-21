UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Nov 21 Nippon Television Holdings Inc said on Friday it was considering buying Japanese fitness club chain Tipness but that nothing was decided at this stage.
The comment followed a Nikkei business report that Suntory Holdings Ltd was expected to reach a final agreement "soon" to sell its majority stake in the health club chain to Nippon Television.
Nippon Television is likely to pay a total of about 35 billion yen ($300 million) for Suntory's 71 percent holding and the remainder held by trading house Marubeni Corp, the Nikkei said.
Reuters reported in July that Suntory was looking to sell Tipness to offset part of the cost of its $13.6 billion acquisition of U.S. spirits company Beam Inc earlier this year. (1 US dollar = 118.2600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources