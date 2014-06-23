UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, June 24 Suntory Holdings Ltd will appoint Takeshi Niinami, the chairman of convenience store operator Lawson Inc, as its new president, effective Oct. 1, a source familiar with the matter said.
It will be the first time that the Japanese beverage maker has chosen a president from outside the founding family. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources