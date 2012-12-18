TOKYO Dec 18 Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd said it plans to list the shares of its food and non-alcoholic beverage unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as the group seeks funds for overseas acquisitions.

Suntory, which also said it would set up a new team to seek acquisition targets, is preparing to raise up to $6 billion in an initial public offering of Suntory Beverage and Food Limit, Reuters reported last week. (Reporting by Japan Newsroom)