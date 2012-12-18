UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Dec 18 Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd said it plans to list the shares of its food and non-alcoholic beverage unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as the group seeks funds for overseas acquisitions.
Suntory, which also said it would set up a new team to seek acquisition targets, is preparing to raise up to $6 billion in an initial public offering of Suntory Beverage and Food Limit, Reuters reported last week. (Reporting by Japan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources