(Corrects typo in headline)

TOKYO May 29 Suntory Holdings Ltd's food and non-alcoholic beverage unit has decided to issue 93 million new shares as part of its initial public offering, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd said its parent will also offer 26 million shares in the unit. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Michael Urquhart)