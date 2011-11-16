* Dinsmore to run consumer banking, wealth mgmt
* Lienhard to oversee mortgage
* Consumer bank chief CT Hill to retire in February 2012
Nov 16 SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) on Wednesday
named Brad Dinsmore to oversee its consumer bank operations,
replacing the current head who plans to retire early next
year.
Dinsmore will replace CT Hill, who is retiring in February
2012, as head of SunTrust's consumer banking business and
private wealth management, the bank said in a prepared
statement.
Dinsmore joined the bank in August as an executive vice
president under Hill, after working as Citigroup Inc's (C.N)
U.S. retail banking group head. He also worked for two decades
at Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) in a variety of consumer
banking roles.
Dinsmore will report to Chief Executive Bill Rogers.
As part of the move, Jerome Lienhard -- who runs SunTrust's
mortgage operations -- will also report to Rogers. He
previously reported to Hill.
The moves come one day after SunTrust announced that Rogers
would assume the additional role of chairman on Jan 1.
