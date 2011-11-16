* Dinsmore to run consumer banking, wealth mgmt

Nov 16 SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) on Wednesday named Brad Dinsmore to oversee its consumer bank operations, replacing the current head who plans to retire early next year.

Dinsmore will replace CT Hill, who is retiring in February 2012, as head of SunTrust's consumer banking business and private wealth management, the bank said in a prepared statement.

Dinsmore joined the bank in August as an executive vice president under Hill, after working as Citigroup Inc's (C.N) U.S. retail banking group head. He also worked for two decades at Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) in a variety of consumer banking roles.

Dinsmore will report to Chief Executive Bill Rogers.

As part of the move, Jerome Lienhard -- who runs SunTrust's mortgage operations -- will also report to Rogers. He previously reported to Hill.

The moves come one day after SunTrust announced that Rogers would assume the additional role of chairman on Jan 1. (Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina; editing by Carol Bishopric)