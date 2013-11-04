Nov 4 SunTrust Banks Inc said on Monday
that it is adding corporate lending offices in Dallas, San
Francisco, and Chicago as part of its strategy to turn that
business into a nationally focused operation instead of a
regional one.
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, the corporate and investment
banking arm of the Atlanta lender, is focusing on businesses in
the three cities with annual revenues between $100 million and
$5 billion, Mark Chancy, SunTrust's head of wholesale banking
said in an interview.
The bank is hoping that as rivals have pulled back from
lending to mid-sized companies, it will be able to win market
share, Chancy said.
Chancy said the three cities were chosen because they are
home to a large number of mid-sized companies in fast-growing
industries, such as energy in the case of Texas and information
technology in the case of San Francisco. SunTrust plans to offer
traditional banking services including deposit-taking, lending,
and treasury management. As the companies grow, the bank can
also offer investment banking services like stock and bond
underwriting, Chancy said.
SunTrust is looking to staff the Dallas, San Francisco and
Chicago corporate banking offices with between 10 and 20
professionals. Additionally, it is looking at another three to
five U.S. cities as the next candidates for expansion.
Around 40 percent of the Atlanta bank's revenue comes from
wholesale banking, a division that includes SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey, and growth there helped offset a slowdown in mortgage
banking in the second quarter. The corporate and investment
bank has grown at a compound annual rate of 15 percent in the
last few years and has "a lot of really good momentum continuing
in that business," chief financial officer Aleem Gillani told
analysts on an Oct. 18 conference call.
SunTrust is the 13th largest U.S. bank with total assets of
$171.8 billion. Its shares have risen 18 percent since the start
of 2013, lagging the 25 percent increase in the KBW index of
bank stocks over the same period.