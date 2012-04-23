* First-quarter net soars 38.8 percent

* Low rates drove large rush of mortgage refinancings

* Atlanta-based bank to resubmit stress-test plan (Adds bullish market reaction)

By Jed Horowitz

April 23 SunTrust Banks Inc, a large Atlanta-based bank that was hit hard by the U.S. mortgage crisis, said its first-quarter earnings jumped 38.8 percent from a year ago on lower loan charge-offs and delinquencies and moderately improved new lending.

The 17th largest U.S. bank by assets as of the end of 2011 reported net income of $250 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $180 million, or 38 cents a share in the first quarter of 2011.

The results beat the consensus average forecast of analysts, who expected earnings of 33 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of SunTrust, up 28 percent this year, soared after the earnings announcement on Monday, when most bank shares were down. SunTrust stock rose 4.5 percent to $23.62 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The KBW Banks index, which includes SunTrust, was off .57 percent.

Revenue at SunTrust -- as well as at several other large regional banks that reported last week -- was boosted by higher mortgage income due to low-interest-related refinancings and the U.S. government-backed Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP).

Total revenue at the bank grew 3 percent from a year ago, and 8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011, to $2.2 billion.

SunTrust Chairman and Chief Executive William Rogers said the bank has been reaching out to distressed borrowers in its core Florida and Georgia markets to participate in the HARP program but expressed concern about the slow rate of growth in conventional home-purchase activity.

"The amount of homes underwater ... gives HARP maybe more legs than we would have anticipated a quarter ago," Rogers said on a conference call with analysts. "We need to see purchases, however, to keep it up."

The same low interest rates that are stimulating mortgage refinancing have been battering banks' investment and lending revenue and profit margins. SunTrust's net interest income and margins rose modestly on higher loan balance and lower funding costs.

Rogers said the bank will continue to find ways to reduce interest it pays on deposits, cut free checking accounts and move ahead with its goal of cutting annual expenses by $300 million. Improving efficiency, he said, remains a core cultural goal of the company. It also plans in the months ahead to repurchase much of its $1.2 billion of high-rate trust preferred securities that will no longer count toward core capital requirements.

The bank, a little more than half-way toward its annual expense target, continues to reduce branch costs, move customers to online services and statements, slash travel budges and pay less on consumer rewards programs.

Some analysts, however, expressed disappointment with the pace of expense cuts.

"Results look pretty good on the metrics investors care about most," Nomura International analyst Brian Foran wrote clients, referring to declines in chargeoffs and nonperforming assets and gains in capital strength. "The obvious pushback is all the upside was on mortgage, and core cost trends were not that great."

Commercial customers remain reluctant to draw down their credit lines in light of a slow economic recovery, particularly in the middle-market and small-business area, Chief Financial Officer Aleem Gillani said on the conference call. Putting the best light on the trend, he said SunTrust should get a disproportionately strong impact once a recovery begins in full because of client loyalty and credit lines in place.

SunTrust has gained deposit and loan market share because of the more than 100 failures of small banks in Florida and Georgia, Rogers said. However, he said that more important than new growth is an increase in "wallet share," convincing clients to use more of its services. "That's where our big opportunity is," he said.

SunTrust was one of less than a handful of large U.S. banks whose capital plans, including raising dividends and initiating stock buybacks, was rejected by the Federal Reserve Board earlier this year as part of its stress-test reviews.

Rogers said the bank would resubmit its capital plan for 2012 and the first quarter of 2013 by mid-June and expects to get a response by the end of September. The bank earlier said it would maintain its quarterly dividend at 5 cents a share and not raise dividends or do buybacks this year. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Dave Zimmerman and Maureen Bavdek)