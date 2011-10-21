* EPS of 39 cents vs. Wall St view 35 cents

* Provision for loan losses down 43 percent

* Mortgage repurchase requests spike 67 pct

* Shares down 4.5 pct (Adds byline, analyst and executive comments, details on expense program; rewrites to reflect share move)

By Joe Rauch

Oct 21 SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) reported a 67 percent jump in mortgage repurchase requests on Friday and said its new cost-cutting program would not take full effect until 2013, sending its shares down more than 4 percent.

Concerns that the bank may be forced to buy back more soured mortgages overshadowed a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter.

"This repurchase thing can just be a black hole for banks and investors," said FIG Partners LLC analyst Chris Marinac. "It's really tough to get any sense on how these work out."

Other large U.S. banks, like Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), have been dogged by worries that they may have to buy back billions in home loans held in now toxic mortgage backed securities from private investors and government-backed mortgage giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.

Holders of those securities can ask a bank to repurchase a loan if it violated guarantees the bank made at the time it was bundled into a mortgage bond.

At SunTrust, repurchase requests spiked to $440 million in the third quarter from $263 million a year earlier.

News of the increase came as SunTrust executives said on a conference call with analysts that the bank's new cost-cutting program would not begin to take effect until next year and would take until 2013 to finish.

SunTrust plans to trim $300 million in annual expenses.

The program will cut operating expenses and reduce the number of branches and staff, Chief Executive Officer William Rogers said, but he stopped short of calling it a widespread branch reduction.

But analysts said the pace of the implementation was not fast enough to please some investors.

"I think people are disappointed," Marinac said.

Shares of SunTrust were down 4.5 percent at $18.35 in morning trading as the broader KBW Bank Index .BKX rose 1.2 percent.

RESULTS

"Bottom-line performance is not where we would like it to be, but progress is being made," Rogers said during the conference call.

Overall, SunTrust reported net income of $211 million, or 39 cents per share, available to common shareholders, up from $84 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 35 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $2.2 billion.

SunTrust has posted profits the last several quarters after a string of losses due to bad real estate loans concentrated in Florida and Georgia.

Overall, the bank's loan business has improved, despite the increase in mortgage repurchase requests.

SunTrust set aside $347 million as a provision for loan losses in the third quarter, down from $615 million a year earlier.

Commercial loans grew 1 percent to $52.5 billion, and consumer loans jumped 27 percent to $17 billion.

SunTrust also made more on those loans.

Net interest income, or what the company earns from loans after paying for deposits, increased 2.1 percent to $1.29 billion from $1.26 billion.

In March, the southeastern U.S. lender repaid $4.9 billion in government bailout aid received at the height of the financial crisis earlier this year.

Rogers said the bank plans to apply for a higher dividend and the ability to buy back shares when it goes through the Federal Reserve's annual stress test process later this year.

SunTrust currently pays a 5-cent-per-share quarterly dividend. (Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)