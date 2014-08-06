BRIEF-Euronext and Morningstar collaborate in European indices
* Co and Morningstar Inc collaborate in European indices and derivatives launch
Aug 6 SunTrust Banks Inc, a U.S. southeast regional bank, on Wednesday said it is cooperating with the office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in New York in a broader-based industry investigation regarding claims for foreclosure-related expenses charged by law firms.
In a regulatory filing, the Atlanta-based lender said the charges concern the foreclosure of loans guaranteed or insured by government-controlled mortgage companies Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by the Federal Housing Administration.
SunTrust said the probe relates to a private whistleblower lawsuit that was filed under seal, and which remains in its early stages. It said it "engaged in dialogue" with Bharara's office about a possible resolution to this matter, but was unable to reach an agreement. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Co and Morningstar Inc collaborate in European indices and derivatives launch
MELBOURNE, March 20 London copper slipped on Monday on jitters that Beijing would set down tougher measures to cool its housing sector, although trade was thin as markets digested the results of a meeting of G20 financial leaders.
* Eastplats to seek order to strike application In South Africa related to 2007 agreement