Dec 6 SunTrust Banks Inc's (STI.N) fourth-quarter mortgage repurchase costs will be "well above" those of previous periods, the regional bank's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"This is a frustrating process and one that's increasingly difficult to predict," said Bill Rogers, SunTrust's Chief Executive Officer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc's financial services conference in New York.

Investors have been pressing U.S. banks to buy back now-soured home loans made during the housing boom. The loans were then bundled into mortgage-backed securities bought by outside investors, who now allege the loans do not meet guarantees made by the banks at the time they were packaged and sold.

Analysts estimate the repurchases could add billions in costs to an industry still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis.

For Atlanta-based SunTrust, the bank's repurchase costs have been steadily rising.

Repurchase costs rose to $440 million in the third quarter from $263 million a year ago.

Rogers said he believes mortgage problems as a whole have crested for the industry but conceded buying back now-soured mortgages is a "volatile issue." (Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)