MOVES-SocGen names Rajat Kohli head of global markets for India
Feb 27 Societe Generale said on Monday it appointed Rajat Kohli as head of global markets for India.
Oct 22 SunTrust Banks Inc's third-quarter profit surged as the bank gained from the accelerated sale of its shares in Coca-Cola Co that produced a pre-tax gain of $1.9 billion.
The Atlanta-based regional bank posted net income of $1.07 billion, or $1.98 per share, up sharply from $211 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
SunTrust has owned shares in Coca-Cola since 1919 when a predecessor bank participated in the underwriting of the company's initial public offering and received the shares in lieu of fees.
LONDON, Feb 27 Emerging market stocks fell on Monday although currencies mostly strengthened against a lacklustre dollar as investors awaited policy direction from the White House on a range of issues.
Feb 27 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co said its lead experimental drug to treat low blood pressure met the main goal of a late-stage study on patients with distributive shock who have not adequately responded to existing treatments.