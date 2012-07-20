BRIEF-AVIS BUDGET GROUP AND TRAVELPORT EXTEND RELATIONSHIP
* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - CO AND TRAVELPORT ANNOUNCED SIGNING OF A NEW, MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
July 20 SunTrust Banks Inc's quarterly profit rose almost 55 percent, as the southeastern U.S. bank earned more from lending and set aside less money to cover bad loans.
Net income rose to $275 million, or 50 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $178 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* JOHO CAPITAL LLC REPORTS A 6.2 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2lBlQgr Further company coverage:
* Arrowpoint Asset Management reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kjzGE5) Further company coverage: