July 20 SunTrust Banks Inc's quarterly profit rose almost 55 percent, as the southeastern U.S. bank earned more from lending and set aside less money to cover bad loans.

Net income rose to $275 million, or 50 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $178 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)