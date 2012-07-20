* Q2 EPS $0.50 vs est $0.44
* Q2 provisions for credit losses down 23 pct
* To not request capital return in revised capital plan
(Adds background, details on the Fed's stress test)
July 20 SunTrust Banks Inc's
second-quarter profit beat estimates on lower loan charge-offs
and a decline in provisions for bad loans, and the bank said it
had not asked the Federal Reserve to allow it to return
additional capital to shareholders.
SunTrust, which suffered large losses due to the financial
crisis, was one of the four large U.S. banks whose capital
plans, including raising dividends and initiating stock
buybacks, was rejected by the Federal Reserve Board earlier this
year as part of its stress-test reviews.
The March Fed stress tests, which covered 19 banks,
considered whether companies would have enough capital if
unemployment spiked again and housing prices took another
plunge.
SunTrust representatives said in June that the bank filed
its revised plan, but had not provided details about the
submission at that time.
In its revised capital plan, the bank elected to not request
any return of capital to shareholders due to the close proximity
of the resubmission to the 2013 plan, SunTrust said in a
statement on Friday.
The submission of the 2013 capital plan is due next January.
Citigroup Inc, which also failed the March stres test,
decided not to raise dividend in 2012 when it re-submitted its
capital plan in June.
Among the others to have failed the stress test, insurer
MetLife Inc received an extension to submit its revised
plan until Sept. 30.
Ally noted that it has announced actions designed to improve
its capital and liquidity positions, such as a bankruptcy filing
for its Residential Capital mortgage unit and a plan
to sell its international operations.
EARNINGS BEAT
The Atlanta-based bank that was hit hard by the U.S.
mortgage crisis, reported second-quarter net income of $275
million, or 50 cents per share, up from $178 million, or 33
cents per share in the second quarter of 2011.
The results beat analysts' average estimate of 44 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net charge-offs fell 30 percent to $350 million for the
second quarter, while provisions for credit losses fell 23
percent to $300 million.
SunTrust was said to be in talks to sell RidgeWorth
Investments in May, just two years after an auction of its
multi-boutique asset management failed.
SunTrust shares, which have risen about 40 percent since the
start of the year, closed at $24.24 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)