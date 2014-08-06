BRIEF-Euronext and Morningstar collaborate in European indices
* Co and Morningstar Inc collaborate in European indices and derivatives launch
Aug 6 SunTrust Banks Inc : * Says has been cooperating with federal prosecutors in broader-based industry
probe into foreclosure expenses -- SEC filing * Says has been cooperating with office of U.S. attorney for the southern
district of New York * Says probe concerns claims for expenses charged by law firms in connection
with foreclosure of loans backed by fannie mae, freddie mac
or the fha * Says probe relates to a private whistleblower lawsuit that was filed under
seal and remains in its early stages * Says it held unsuccessful settlement talks with U.S. attorney's office, and
that it is unclear how that office may proceed
MELBOURNE, March 20 London copper slipped on Monday on jitters that Beijing would set down tougher measures to cool its housing sector, although trade was thin as markets digested the results of a meeting of G20 financial leaders.
* Eastplats to seek order to strike application In South Africa related to 2007 agreement