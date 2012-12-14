Dec 14 SunTrust Banks Inc on Thursday sold $450 million of non-cumulative preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $150 million. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, SunTrust and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SUNTRUST BANKS AMT $450 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY PERPTUAL TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 3/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 12/2/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A