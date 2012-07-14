* Debt, U.S. election take center stage at conference
* No deals reported, could come months later
* Apple's Tim Cook star of the show
By Lisa Richwine and Liana B. Baker
SUN VALLEY, Idaho, July 14 The 30th edition of
the renowned Allen & Co media conference came to a close on
Saturday with executives focused on the impending U.S. election
as they heard from business and political leaders, including a
finale with Oprah Winfrey and Warren Buffett.
The annual summer retreat in Sun Valley is typically a venue
for dealmaking among media and technology companies, but the
transactions can take months to come to light. For now,
executives talked mostly politics to reporters on the sidelines,
given the approach of the Nov. 6 election and concerns about how
the outcome will affect the economy, deficits and debt.
Hope was high that recent events such as the pending breakup
of News Corp or a potential sale of Vivendi's stake in
videogame company Activision would bring dealmaking
back to the Sun Valley resort. Past Allen & Co conferences
spawned blockbuster deals including Disney's $19 billion
acquisition of Cap Cities/ABC in 1995 and Comcast Corp's
2009 purchase of NBC Universal.
This year, the week's two biggest news events came from
non-deals: the failure of Viacom and DirecTV to
reach a new distribution agreement, and the standoff between
John Malone's Liberty Media and Mel Karmazin's Sirius
XM Radio over control of the satellite radio company.
Any dealmaking took place between talks about the industry's
future, politics and the global economy. For business leaders,
"probably the most important thing they worry about is what's
going to happen in America after the election," said Martin
Sorrell, CEO of the world's largest advertising firm, WPP Group
.
"Americans tend to finger-point about what's going in
Europe," Sorrell said. " I think after the election it will
probably be the reverse way around. I think we will muddle
through in Europe, it will be very difficult. Then the
searchlight turns to America. It's a question about how soon
they sort out the deficit problems."
One of the conference's closed-door panel discussions
focused on how to manage U.S. debt, attendees said, and guests
were given copies of a 2010 deficit reduction report for summer
reading. Italy's prime minister, Mario Monti, spoke about the
economic crisis in Europe. Winfrey, the talk-show host turned
network executive, arrived on Saturday to interview Buffett, the
billionaire investor whose views on the economy are closely
watched.
Many in the crowd were Hollywood business heavyweights,
including Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt and
Dreamworks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, who rank
among President Barack Obama's major supporters. Schmidt said
the president's backers needed to counter fundraising from
"Super PACs," political committees that for the first time can
spend unlimited funds to influence elections.
"The new fact is the Super PACs are raising a tremendous
amount of money for the Republican side. The Democrats are
typically not doing that, so the Democrats will have to
respond," Schmidt told reporters.
Billionaire investor Haim Saban, the producer of the
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," said he recently made a donation
to support Obama's re-election. Federal disclosures filed on
Friday showed he gave $1 million in June to a joint fund of
three Democratic Super PACs.
"His domestic policies are the right policies for this
time," Saban said. "His policies saved us from a (financial)
catastrophe that would have lasted many years."
The guest list this year was heavy with politicians, among
them Chicago Democratic Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who chatted with
News Corp chief Rupert Murdoch one afternoon; New York
City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and New Jersey Republican Governor
Chris Christie.
NEW STAR: TIM COOK
While politics and the economy were hot topics, there was no
question who was the hot executive: Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Cook drew everyone's attention, as Apple continues to play a
key role in shaping the convergence of media and technology.
With speculation high that Apple is preparing to launch a
new TV device, executives are keen to learn what the tech
darling that shook up computing, retailing and music is planning
for their industry.
The face time moguls were able to grab with Cook was
invaluable, particularly given that his predecessor, the
famously private Steve Jobs, routinely shunned the Allen & Co
conference. Cook not only attended this year, but kept a visible
profile and was seen in public several times each day, often
with an iPad tucked under his arm.
Cook held at least three meetings at the Sun Valley resort's
coffee shop - with Federal Communications Commission Chairman
Julius Genachowski; Victor Koo, CEO of Chinese video site Youku;
and Paul Sagan, head of Akamai Technologies Inc, which
helps companies like Apple deliver Internet content. Twitter
co-founder Jack Dorsey and Dreamworks Animation CEO
Jeffrey Katzenberg also were seen speaking with Cook during the
event.
MOBILE ADVERTISING
No media and technology conference worth its salt would be
complete without discussion of mobile advertising.
Google's Schmidt painted a future of targeted mobile ads
that can tell a person driving down the street looking for new
jeans to turn left or right depending on where the better sale
is and which store parking lot has more free spots.
"What is the value of that ad? A lot," Schmidt said, noting
that such targeted advertising had the potential to be a bigger
revenue generator than other forms of marketing.
At the moment, many advertisers still turn to
"tried-and-trusted" methods such as TV commercials because the
technology to track mobile ads' effectiveness is not fully
developed.
"If you are short of making a sales target, you are more
likely to use television or even website development," he said.
Targeted ads also raise privacy issues that need to be
sorted out, Sorrell said. Still, he expects mobile ad spending
to grow significantly over the next five years.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Liana Baker in Sun Valley;
Editing by Peter Lauria and Eric Walsh)