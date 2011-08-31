LONDON Aug 31 Hong Kong's billionaire Choi family has backed out of plans to acquire funds from RAB Capital RAB.L, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper said the collapse of the deal is not understood to have had a material monetary impact on the London-based hedge fund manager. [ID:nLDE75R0H8]

However, it means RAB will have to revisit its plan to retrench its business around its main legacy Special Situations Fund.

The newspaper said RAB confirmed that talks with Sunwah had fallen through, but declined to comment further.

While a person close to the firm, cited in the article, said RAB is happy to continue running the funds, it had intended to sell to Sunwah.

Sunwah Group -- a conglomerate whose business interests include seafood, real estate and technology, owned by the Choi family -- is the major shareholder in Sunwah International (SWH.TO).

