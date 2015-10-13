BEIJING Oct 13 Chinese construction equipment
maker Sunward Intelligent Equipment Co said it has
bought Canadian aviation services provider Avmax Group, which
has assets of up to $312 million, amid a sustained downturn in
the construction machinery market.
Sunward closed the deal with Avmax's biggest shareholder in
mid-September, but the pricing has yet to be finalised based on
Avmax's future performance, among other factors, Sunward said in
a stock exchanging filing late on Monday.
Sunward will raise up to 2.2 billion yuan ($347.24
million)via a private placement arrangement of shares to fund
the acquisition, it added.
The deal would give Sunward a share of China's fast growing
aviation market, including regional aviation and jet leasing
sectors, the statement said, by bringing Avmax's expertise to
the country.
Avmax, based in Calgary, maintains facilities in Vancouver
and Montreal, as well as in the United States, Kenya and Chad.
Besides a leasing and operations business, Avmax also offers
avionics, component repairs and engineering services.
Sunward's bigger rival Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and
Technology is also diversifying into farm machinery
sector amid a supply glut of construction equipment at home and
some overseas markets.
Sunward started making small drones as early as 2010. It
also invested in the jet engine business.
Its shares, traded in Shenzhen, fell to the daily trading
limit of 10 percent shortly after the market opened on Tuesday
and remained at that level at the noon break.
($1 = 6.3357 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)