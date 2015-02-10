Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 80 percent stake in Shenzhen Alex Connector Co Ltd for 480 million yuan ($76.92 million) via cash, share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on February 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KImIRS ; bit.ly/1y5TW6E
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order