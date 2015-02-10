Feb 10 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 80 percent stake in Shenzhen Alex Connector Co Ltd for 480 million yuan ($76.92 million) via cash, share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on February 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KImIRS ; bit.ly/1y5TW6E

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)